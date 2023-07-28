Report: Trai Turner carted off from Saints training camp practice with leg injury

Injuries are part of the game, but you still hate to see them. NewOrleans.Football’s Brooke Kirchhofer reports right guard Trai Turner was carted off from New Orleans Saints training camp practice with a leg injury.

Kirchhofer quotes a source who said: “Looked like his leg got twisted up in a (one-on-one) drill. They carted him off the field.”

Hopefully this isn’t as bad as it sounds. Turner signed with the Saints on a one-year deal at the veteran’s minimum, finally returning to his hometown team after they nearly picked him in the 2014 draft. Instead, the former LSU Tiger was selected by the Carolina Panthers and voted into five Pro Bowls. They could use his experience along the interior line as a backup but that hinges on his health. Stay tuned for updates on his status.

