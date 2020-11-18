Report: Bucks' trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic in peril following critical oversight

On Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks reportedly swung a deal to land sharp-shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic from the Sacramento Kings as part of a roster overhaul to rebuild around MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Wednesday, news broke that the trade might not happen thanks to a critical oversight.

Bogdanovic, 28, is a restricted free agent. The deal would be a sign-and-trade requiring Bogdanovic agreeing to a new contract prior to joining the Bucks. According to the Athletic’s Sam Amick, Bogdonavic never agreed to the deal.

Oversight reportedly a ‘major’ issue

Amick describes the issue as “major” in terms of the trade going through. He also cites a “high-ranking team official” who says there are additional issues and the outcome of the trade is “unclear.”

The initial agreement reportedly involved the Bucks sending Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento in exchange for Bogdanovic. The Bucks also agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, sending Eric Bledsoe, George Hill and a package of draft picks in exchange for Jrue Holiday.

The Bogdanovic deal is a key part of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo. (Cary Edmondson, USA TODAY Sports)

Bucks fighting to keep Giannis

The moves were a response to the Bucks’ playoff failures the last two seasons, including 2020’s stunning second-round playoff exit to the Miami Heat after posting the league’s best record during the regular season.

Antetokounmpo is coming off his second straight MVP campaign and will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason unless he agrees to sign a supermax extension with the Bucks. He has made clear that he expects the Bucks to improve the roster around him.

If they don’t, leaving as a free agent next offseason or inciting a trade are real options for Antetokounmpo. The Bogdanovic deal was a significant piece of Milwaukee’s overture to retain their superstar.

