Report: Trade market for Giants’ Daniel Jones is non-existent

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen remains publicly committed to quarterback Daniel Jones following a down year that ended in multiple injuries.

Jones, who signed a four-year deal worth $160 million last offseason, will now spend the next several months recovering from a serious neck injury and rehabilitating a surgically repaired knee.

Schoen hopes Jones can return for the start of training camp, but he may miss some games to start the 2024 regular season. Realizing that, the GM intends to address the quarterback room this offseason, and that could include using the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL draft on the position.

One option the Giants do not have, reports SNY’s Connor Hughes, is trading Jones.

There’s an epidemic in the NFL centered around young quarterbacks playing immediately. The Giants don’t have to fall victim to that. Selecting a quarterback in the first round does not mean Schoen then trades Jones — granted, Jones would have little-to-no market, sources told SNY, because of his injury history and contract.

In other news, the sky is blue, grass is green and water is wet.

Jones is on the books for $47.1 million next season, including a guaranteed signing bonus of $9 million (same for each year of the contract). Factoring in DJ’s multiple neck injuries and ACL tear, it’s clear why no team would be willing to take him on.

A trade also wouldn’t benefit the Giants to any great degree. If they dealt him before June 1, they’d be left with a dead cap hit of over $33.3 million while clearing just $13.79 million in salary. A post-June 1 trade would leave New York with a dead cap hit of $23.1 million in 2024 and $22.2 million in 2025.

The Giants have an out after the 2024 season if they want it but until then, they’re stuck with Jones whether they like it or not.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire