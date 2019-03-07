Report: Trade discussions ongoing for Bears running back Jordan Howard originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday afternoon that multiple teams broached the idea of trading for Jordan Howard at the NFL Combine last week, and that those discussions are "ongoing."

Multiple teams approached the Chicago Bears at the combine last week and discussed a potential trade for RB Jordan Howard, per league sources. Discussions ongoing. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2019

That Schefter offered this report isn't a sign the Bears will definitely trade Howard, but it does add to the growing thought that Ryan Pace is fielding offers for the running back. Our own John "Moon" Mullin wrote after the Combine that it would be a "more than mild surprise will be if Pace, who is nothing if not a master deal-maker involving draft picks, does not find a taker for Howard."

The Bears only have five picks in April's NFL Draft, and have sent signals since the end of the season that Howard may not be a proper fit in Matt Nagy's offense. When asked what he hoped to find in a running back while scouting the college ranks at the Combine last week, Nagy offered a description that didn't sound much like Howard.

"You want to be able to have a guy that has really good vision that can make guys miss," Nagy said. "And at the same time, there's that balance of being a hybrid being able to make things happen in the pass game too, but yet to where you're not one-dimensional. That's not easy."

The Bears could potentially try to package Howard with one of their five draft picks to move up in April's draft, perhaps ahead of the No. 87 pick they currently hold in the third round. Adding another draft pick, too, could help Pace, who's proven adept at finding talent in the middle rounds of the draft, bring in more depth for the defending NFC North champions. Howard was a fifth-round pick in 2016 and became the first player in franchise history to rush for over 1,000 yards in his first two years in the NFL, though his production waned in 2018, with the 24-year-old averaging only 3.7 yards per carry.

Howard is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and will make a little over $2 million in 2019, per Spotrac.