Report: A's trade Davis, cash to Yankees for prospect Groshans

The Athletics found a home for recently DFA'd infielder J.D. Davis.

Oakland traded Davis and cash considerations to the New York Yankees for infielder Jordan Groshans, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported Sunday.

The A's designated Davis for assignment on June 17 after batting .236/.304/.366 with four home runs and five RBI in 135 at-bats this season.

Groshans, a former first-round pick (12th overall) by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018, has spent his entire career in the minor leagues outside of a brief major-league appearance with the Miami Marlins in 2022 where he hit .262/.308/.312 with 16 hits, one home run, two RBI in 61 official at-bats.

The 24-year-old utilityman should provide Oakland with depth at numerous positions, including first base, third base, shortstop and outfield.