Report: Trade for Brandon Ingram could be ‘fallback plan’ for the Sixers

Following a first-round exit in the 2024 playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers enter a pivotal offseason with the ability to create a huge amount of salary cap space and reshape the roster around Joel Embiid.

Paul George has been a popular option among NBA media to potentially land in Philadelphia, but according to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, New Orleans star Brandon Ingram is regarded as the “primary fallback plan” in Philly.

Ingram, a versatile 6-foot-8 forward, is a one-time All-Star who just completed his 8th NBA season. In 64 games for the Pelicans, Ingram averaged 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists, while shooting 35 percent from beyond the arc.

Via The Ringer:

“Ingram would have to be acquired in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans since he’s under contract for $36 million with a 15 percent trade kicker through the 2024-25 season. But the Sixers could absorb him without sacrificing any salary, a major benefit to the Pelicans, who could then operate with cap space and receive draft picks from the Sixers.”

On the Sixers not playing into late May once again, and the opportunity they have this summer to build a team that can go deeper in the playoffs than they ever have during the Joel Embiid era. https://t.co/g3BfkBWd8h — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) May 27, 2024

