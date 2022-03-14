Report: Tracy Walker re-signs with the Lions

Tracy Walker is staying in Detroit. The veteran safety eschewed free agency and signed a new three-year contract to remain an integral part of the Lions secondary.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Walker will re-sign with the Lions for $25 million over three years, with $17 million of that figure guaranteed. The exact details are not yet known, and the Lions have yet to confirm the re-signing. He was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Walker started 15 games for Detroit and led the Lions in tackles with 108. He performed better in Aaron Glenn’s base split-safety scheme for Detroit than he did in the old Matt Patricia defense. Walker has started 34 of 59 games since being the Lions’ third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft out of Louisiana.