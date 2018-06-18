Report: Toronto Raptors trying to trade for a top-10 pick in NBA draft

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly attempting to trade for a top-10 pick in the NBA draft, and “no one” on their roster is off the table. (Getty Images)

The Toronto Raptors — who fired the NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey this offseason after winning the Eastern Conference — are apparently looking to shake things up even further.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times are currently pursuing a trade option to land a top-10 pick in the NBA draft later this week, and that nobody is off the table.

Their alleged target: 19-year-old Kentucky point guard and Ontario native Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Draft scuttle: Hearing Toronto is exploring all of its trade options in hopes of assembling a deal to acquire a draft pick high enough to select Kentucky's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2018





According to one league source, no one on Toronto's roster is off limits as the Raptors pursue a top-10 pick https://t.co/AZzCv8fPXD — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 18, 2018





Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 14.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds for the Wildcats in his freshman campaign last season, and is widely expected to be off the draft board by the midway point of the first round.

As of now, the Raptors don’t have a pick in the NBA draft — which takes place Thursday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. According to SportsNet’s Dave Zarum, Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said last week that the team is working to obtain a pick — though landing one early in the first round will likely cost a well-established player.

If the Raptors are truly serious about a change of direction — as evident by the coaching change after their second-straight disappointing postseason exit — perhaps they’ll be willing to do what it takes to land someone like Gilgeous-Alexander in the draft and trade away one of their key pieces away.

