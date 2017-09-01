Report: Torn ACL feared for Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones

New England Patriots cornerback Cyrus Jones left Thursday night’s preseason finale against the New York Giants with a knee injury.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, the initial diagnosis isn’t good. Jones is believed to have sustained a torn ACL and will have an MRI on Friday morning to confirm the injury.

Jones was defending when his knee buckled and he collapsed to the turf. Stability tests in the locker room after the injury gave strong indications of the ACL injury, per Howe.

Jones had jumped into the primary punt return role with the Patriots following the loss of Julian Edelman to a torn ACL last week. Now they could be searching for a replacement for the second straight week.

Jones was a second-round pick of the Patriots last season and appeared in 10 games with one start as a rookie.