Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow tweeted “see ya next year” after being carted off the field with a left leg injury on Sunday, but neither he nor Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared any specific information about the nature of his injury.

Confirmation won’t come until further tests have been done, but we now know the initial diagnosis. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Burrow is believed to have a torn ACL.

Tests will confirm that and also show whether or not there was any other damage to his knee. Those findings will help determine Burrow’s recovery timeline.

Ryan Finley took over at quarterback after Burrow went down and the Bengals have Brandon Allen on the practice squad to serve as a backup.

Report: Torn ACL feared for Joe Burrow originally appeared on Pro Football Talk