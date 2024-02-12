Report: Top Wisconsin assistant on the move to a rival Big Ten program

Wisconsin defensive line coach Greg Scruggs is taking the same position on Sherrone Moore’s staff at Michigan, according to a report from 247Sports’ Sam Webb.

Scruggs was part of Luke Fickell’s staff at Cincinnati from 2018-2021. He then spent 2022 on the New York Jets’ staff before becoming the Badgers defensive line coach entering the 2023 season.

The young assistant had a five-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks (2012-2015), Chicago Bears (2015-2016) and New England Patriots (2016). He was originally a seventh-round pick out of Louisville.

The addition of Scruggs helps Moore continue to round out his new coaching staff at Michigan after Jim Harbaugh took many Wolverine assistants with him to the Chargers.

From a Wisconsin perspective, the Badgers are now losing yet another assistant this offseason. Scruggs is the third to leave, joining Mike Brown who took the Notre Dame wide receivers coach job and Colin Hitschler who is now the safeties coach at Alabama.

Fickell now has work to do before spring practice begins and the class of 2025 continues to ramp up.

The news is yet to be confirmed by either program, but Wisconsin defensive lineman Curt Neal’s post on ‘X’ could be an indication.

No deal has officially been signed yet but Michigan and Wisconsin DL coach Greg Scruggs are heading towards finalizing a deal in the next 24-48 hours, I’m told. Wisconsin staff and players have been informed. Hint here from DL Curtis Neal tonight. pic.twitter.com/aCUZT6te4z — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) February 12, 2024

