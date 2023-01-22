Report: Top Notre Dame target will visit just a few days ahead of commitment date

The Notre Dame football staff has to be ecstatic about the recent events surrounding Illinois 5-star defensive tackle Justin Scott.

The big man was set to visit South Bend this weekend but a report from 247Sports Tom Loy has Scott pushing back his visit to the final weekend of January, just days ahead of Scott’s birthday and commitment day.

This is a very good sign for Marcus Freeman and the Irish, especially considering that multiple other commits might be on campus that weekend with him. Quarterback commit CJ Carr is leading the charge and looks to be on campus while Scott is there.

As first reported by @TomLoy247, instead of visiting today, five-star defensive tackle @juustinscott has decided to visit #NotreDame next Sunday, Jan. 29, two days before his commitment.@13Cjcarr will be there that day, potentially others as well. Story https://t.co/ro9kjRl9aj pic.twitter.com/oh2RTosMsa — Irish247 (@NotreDame247) January 22, 2023

At the current moment, all signs look very positive for Scott to join the 2024 Notre Dame football recruiting class.

