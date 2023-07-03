Report: Top Notre Dame 2025 quarterback target to visit this month

Although recruiting may seem a bit bleak for Notre Dame following the news of Justin Scott, but the show must go on.

Irish boss Marcus Freeman has to this loss in stride and continue to recruit high level prospects to South Bend. One of those is Mississippi 2025 quarterback Deuce Knight, who according to this report by 247Sports Tom Loy, will be making a visit on the 27th of this month.

Knight is one of the best prospects in his class, ranking as the 5th quarterback and 86th overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports composite. The Irish offered a scholarship to the 6-foot, 4-inch and 190 pound player in mid-March.

Is four-star Deuce Knight the next Matt Leinart?@adamgorney takes a look at top players and how they compare to top college and NFL player comparisons: https://t.co/JSdCKxpp2m pic.twitter.com/yNzG5wRLMD — Rivals (@Rivals) June 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire