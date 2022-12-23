Report: Top Cowboys rookie involved in accident, taken to hospital as precaution

5
K.D. Drummond
·1 min read

Thankfully, it appears no one has been seriously injured. The Dallas Cowboys were notified that earlier in the day on Thursday, rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a two-car crash that required him to be transported to the hospital as a precaution. Drafted out of Mississippi in the second round, Williams has been a solid performer for the Cowboys in his first season, appearing to be on an upward trajectory as he gains more game experience.

Williams, 23, apparently was hit by a vehicle that was turning at 2:15 pm on Preston Road just south of Clayburn Tollway. This was according to CBS-DFW.

Williams has three sacks and eight tackles for loss on the season.

List

Cowboys defense may end season facing run of backup QBs before playoffs

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

Recommended Stories