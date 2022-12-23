Report: Top Cowboys rookie involved in accident, taken to hospital as precaution

I’m okay everyone so is the other person that was involved 🙏🏽💙 — SAM WILLIAMS SR (@DegarrickSamuel) December 23, 2022

Thankfully, it appears no one has been seriously injured. The Dallas Cowboys were notified that earlier in the day on Thursday, rookie defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a two-car crash that required him to be transported to the hospital as a precaution. Drafted out of Mississippi in the second round, Williams has been a solid performer for the Cowboys in his first season, appearing to be on an upward trajectory as he gains more game experience.

Williams, 23, apparently was hit by a vehicle that was turning at 2:15 pm on Preston Road just south of Clayburn Tollway. This was according to CBS-DFW.

Images from crash involving Cowboys' Sam Williams. From Plano PD: "The driver of the Corvette is Samuel Williams, a football player with the Dallas Cowboys. Both parties were transported to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, but no serious injuries have been reported." pic.twitter.com/81CBkIUnqA — Jeff Kolb (@JeffKolbFOX4) December 23, 2022

Williams has three sacks and eight tackles for loss on the season.

