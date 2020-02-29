Tony Romo's transition from NFL quarterback to CBS analyst has been as seamless as anyone could have imagined.

The former face of the Cowboys franchise has garnered acclaim for his acumen in the booth, as he's displayed an unparalleled vision of the game and ability to convey it in ways that average fans understand. For that, CBS reportedly has rewarded Romo with the richest deal for an NFL analyst in TV history.

Romo and CBS have agreed to a deal of about $17 million a season and "significantly more" than five years, New York Post's Andrew Marchand reported Friday. The deal more than doubles the previous annual high of $8 million held by John Madden two decades ago.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

According to the report, Romo would have been able to speak with other networks in March if a deal had not been reached, and ESPN was prepared to make a serious run at him for their "Monday Night Football" broadcast.

Instead, CBS avoids a bidding war as Romo signs on with a deal that will pay him more annually than he made on his entire rookie deal (three years, nearly $10 million) with the Cowboys.

Romo made just over $3 million last season, his third with CBS.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports. Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream Capitals and Wizards games easily from your device.

MORE NFL NEWS:

Report: Tony Romo agrees to deal with CBS to become highest-paid analyst ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington