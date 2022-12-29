The Titans are starting a quarterback who just joined the team and the Cowboys will also be without one of their key contributors on Thursday night.

Running back Tony Pollard is expected to be inactive for the Week 17 contest, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media.

Pollard is officially questionable with a thigh injury for the game. He was listed as a non-participant on all three days of the Cowboys’ injury reports this week.

With the Cowboys all but locked into the No. 5 seed in the NFC, it makes sense for Pollard not to rush back unnecessarily.

Pollard leads Dallas with 1,359 yards from scrimmage and 12 total touchdowns. He has 988 yards rushing and 39 receptions for 371 yards.

Report: Tony Pollard is expected to be inactive on Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk