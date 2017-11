Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa will be joining the Red Sox organization, a source has confirmed to NBC Sports Boston.

While his role is unclear, a source told the Boston Herald on Wednesday night that it is expected that it will be in the front office and non-uniform.

La Russa, 73, retired from managing in 2011 and has spent the last four years with the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as chief baseball analyst and chief baseball officer.