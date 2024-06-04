Report: Tony Jefferson to try out for Chargers at minicamp

Veteran safety Tony Jefferson's comeback bid will reportedly take him to California.

Jefferson spent last season working as a scout for the Ravens, but there was word last month that he wants to come out of retirement and return to the field. Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report reports that effort will include a tryout with the Chargers during their mandatory minicamp.

The Chargers will hold their minicamp from June 11-13.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz worked for the Ravens last year and he worked for them during both of Jefferson's stints playing for the team. Jefferson most recently played for the Giants in 2022.