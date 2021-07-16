Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez is reportedly leaving his job as a FOX studio analyst.

Gonzalez will leave FOX to focus on TV and film projects, according to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports.

After a 17-year career in the NFL, Gonzalez joined the CBS studio in 2014, and then left to join the FOX pregame show in 2017.

The 45-year-old Gonzalez has appeared on episodes of NCIS and in the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

A first-round pick of the Chiefs in 1997, Gonzalez played 12 seasons in Kansas City and five in Atlanta. He is the NFL’s all-time leader in catches and receiving yards for a tight end.

Report: Tony Gonzalez leaving FOX studio to pursue acting roles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk