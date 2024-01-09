Report: Tom Telesco to interview for Raiders G.M.

There's a chance former Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco could stay in the AFC West.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Telesco will interview with the Raiders for their G.M. vacancy.

Los Angeles fired Telesco along with head coach Brandon Staley on Dec. 15, the day after the team fell to Las Vegas 63-21 on Thursday Night Football.

Telesco had been with the Chargers since 2013. The Chargers went 84-92 under Telesco, making the playoffs three times with two playoff victories. Telesco was G.M. for three head coaches: Mike McCoy (2013-2016), Anthony Lynn (2018-2020), and Staley (2021-2023).

Before joining the Chargers, Telesco worked from the Colts from 1998-2012, rising from area scout to vice president of football operations.

The Raiders have reportedly requested interviews with several executives and also have interim G.M. Champ Kelly as a strong candidate for the full-time role.