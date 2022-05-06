Report: Tom Donahoe out as a Senior football advisor with the Eagles

The Eagles’ offseason front office restructuring continued on Friday as Tom Donahoe, the long-time scout and senior football advisor has decided to step away according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer.

The 75-year-old Donahoe had been in the personnel department for ten years and has over 38 years of the front office and player evaluation experience, but he’ll be best remembered for this awkward fist bump with GM Howie Roseman during the 2021 NFL draft. and was a veteran voice who brought 38 years of NFL experience to the Eagles.

Eagles senior football advisor Tom Donahoe was not happy with Howie Roseman.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/oCepUpjFtP — Barstool Philly (@BarstoolPhilly) May 1, 2021

Donahoe spent years with his hometown Steelers and the Buffalo Bills before joining the Eagles and he was a key figure behind the scenes for Philadelphia.

This move follows the departures of former Eagles senior scouts Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown back in January.

Recently, vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche moved on to the Browns, while Casey Weidl and three other staffers were also shown the door.

