Report: Tom Donahoe out as a Senior football advisor with the Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tom Donahoe
    American football executive

The Eagles’ offseason front office restructuring continued on Friday as Tom Donahoe, the long-time scout and senior football advisor has decided to step away according to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer.

The 75-year-old Donahoe had been in the personnel department for ten years and has over 38 years of the front office and player evaluation experience, but he’ll be best remembered for this awkward fist bump with GM Howie Roseman during the 2021 NFL draft. and was a veteran voice who brought 38 years of NFL experience to the Eagles.

Donahoe spent years with his hometown Steelers and the Buffalo Bills before joining the Eagles and he was a key figure behind the scenes for Philadelphia.

This move follows the departures of former Eagles senior scouts Ian Cunningham and Brandon Brown back in January.

Recently, vice president of football operations Catherine Raiche moved on to the Browns, while Casey Weidl and three other staffers were also shown the door.

List

5 takeaways from 1st day of Eagles rookie minicamp

List

Eagles assign jersey numbers for their 2022 NFL draft class

List

Eagles announce 2022 undrafted free agent class of 12 players

Related

Nakobe Dean to be a full participant in Eagles' rookie minicamp practice

Jets claim former Eagles OL Nate Herbig off waivers

Eagles sign DT Jordan Davis to a four-year, $17 million rookie deal

Watch: A.J. Brown running routes for the first time as a member of the Eagles

Eagles to host inaugural girls high school Flag Football Championships on May 7

Eagles CB Darius Slay expecting big things from Marcus Epps

Recommended Stories