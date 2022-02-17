The Packers made a move Thursday that could go a long way in keeping Aaron Rodgers in town for 2022.

A report earlier in the day delivered news that the team was moving toward luring Tom Clements out of retirement to rejoin the Packers as quarterbacks coach. Rob Demovsky of ESPN now reports Clements has accepted the job, with the signing of his contract “a mere formality at this point.”

Clements initially arrived in Green Bay in 2006, a year after the Packers drafted Rodgers, and Clements helped develop the young quarterback before and after Brett Favre left.

Clements became the team’s offensive coordinator in 2012 and spent three seasons in that role before moving into an assistant head coach role with the Packers in 2015 and 2016.

Clements, 68, didn’t coach in the NFL again until 2019. After two seasons with the Cardinals as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Clements announced his retirement a year ago.

Report: Tom Clements accepts job to return as Packers’ quarterbacks coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk