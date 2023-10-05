Report: Tom Brady's purchase of piece of Raiders has "stalled"

Tom Brady will buy a piece of the Raiders. Unless he won't.

The Washington Post reports that Brady's effort to buy a minority stake of the Raiders "has stalled," and that owners are "not expected to ratify" the transaction before the next ownership meetings, set for October 17 and 18.

Several reasons have been identified by the Post as potential impediments for what is "believed" to be the transfer of five to 10 percent of the Raiders' equity to Brady.

One is the price. The Post reports that Davis might be giving Brady "a discount of as much as approximately 70 percent" of the value of the equity.

Another "possible issue" per the Post is the recent prohibition on majority owners giving equity to team employees. PFT has reported that Raiders owner Mark Davis spoke out loudly against the change, and that it is believed Davis hoped to use employment of Brady as a device for subsidizing the equity.

The Post writes that Brady's "pending Fox deal could be an additional concern"; however, that concern was downplayed elsewhere when news of Brady buying part of the Raiders came to light.

If the purchase isn't approved on October 17 or 18, the next opportunity will come on December 12 and 13. NFL owners meet every October, December, March, and May. They had a special meeting in July to vote on the sale of the Commanders.