Report: Tom Brady won't take hometown discount to stay with Patriots

The days of Tom Brady taking less money to remain the quarterback of the New England Patriots appear to be over.

Brady, who's scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on March 18, won't accept a hometown discount this time around according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports.

Glazer discussed Brady's contract situation on Sunday.

First of all, does he go back to the New England Patriots? He's an unrestricted free agent and the Patriots cannot franchise him. I'm told if he does go back to the Patriots, he doesn't want to do the same hometown discount he's done in the past. So then you also look at other options out there. Certainly a team he'd help with their fan base, but there's been talks about him going somewhere with Josh McDaniels. There's only four openings, only one without a quarterback. That's the Carolina Panthers. I just don't see that happening. I think he fits better in, obviously, with the Patriots, but then it comes down to money.

Brady not wanting to take a discount doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 42-year-old quarterback reworked his contract prior to the 2019 campaign so that he'd have the option to test the market -- rather than be subjected to the franchise tag -- if the Patriots aren't willing to pay up.

After Saturday night's season-ending loss to the Tennessee Titans, Brady avoided questions about his future in Foxboro. He did, however, note it's "pretty unlikely" he's done playing football.

Brady isn't the only notable Patriots player hitting free agency. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, guard Joe Thuney, safety Devin McCourty and several other impactful players are set to hit the open market as well.

