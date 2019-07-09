Report: Tom Brady throws to Rob Gronkowski at UCLA workout originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The New England Patriots suffered a blow to their offense this offseason when Rob Gronkowski called it quits after a run as one of the best tight ends in NFL history.

However, since he retired, there have been rumblings that Gronkowski could elect to return to the team. And the latest rumor will likely continue to add fuel to that fire.

According to Andrew Callahan of MassLive.com, Gronkowski recently caught passes from Tom Brady during a private workout at UCLA's campus on Monday. Callahan also reported that Brady's personal trainer and fitness guru, Alex Guerrero, was on hand for the workout.

Of course, it's worth noting that Gronkowski was already in town for a charity event. So, he may have just chosen to work out with Brady to help the Patriots quarterback prepare for the 2019 season.

And throughout the offseason, Gronkowski has tried to put rumors of a potential return to rest though he did admit he didn't know how he would feel when games actually begin in a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

Still, in all likelihood, this workout was just Gronkowski electing to help out a long-time teammate and friend.

