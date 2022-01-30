Report: Tom Brady has strong financial incentive to delay retirement announcement

There may be a perfectly good reason why Tom Brady hasn't officially confirmed he's retiring from the NFL, despite all indications that he won't return for a 23rd season.

If he waits just a few more days, the payoff could be substantial.

According to Spotrac, the one-year extension Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last March for the 2022 season included a $20 million signing bonus -- with $15 million of it to be paid on Feb. 4, 2022.

If that's the case, it sheds important new light on the comment from Brady's agent Don Yee on Saturday: "He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

FWIW: $15M of Tom Brady’s $20M signing bonus from last March is set to be paid out February 4th, 2022. Seems like something a guy or gal would want to have process before making any life changing career decisions official. — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 29, 2022

Brady, 44, may have already decided to hang up his cleats, but he would forfeit the bonus money by making things official before Friday.

The three-time MVP and seven-time Super Bowl champion set a career high with 5,316 passing yards this season and led the league with 43 touchdown passes before the Buccaneers fell to the Los Angeles Rams in last week's NFC divisional playoff.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady walks off the field after the final win of his career, a 31-15 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC wild card playoff game on January 16.

His exit would add to the Buccaneers' potential offseason losses. Wide receiver Chris Godwin, running back Leonard Fournette, center Ryan Jensen, defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, cornerback Carlton Davis III and tight end Rob Gronkowski are all set to become free agents.

