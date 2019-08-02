Report: Tom Brady signs with high-profile agency for off-field pursuits

Tom Brady just inked a new contract, but it has nothing to do with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots quarterback has signed with William Morris Endeavor (WME), a massive talent agency with a star-studded client list of athletes and celebrities, Rebecca Sun of The Hollywood Reporter reported Thursday.

WME will represent Brady in his many off-field endeavors, notably his TB12 franchise, which has evolved into a wide-reaching performance brand that includes his TB12 Sports facility in Foxboro, Mass., a suite of exercise equipment and multiple books.

Brady, who is entering the final year of his contract with the Patriots and has yet to receive an extension offer, is still represented on the field by Don Yee of Yee & Dubin Sports.

Some took Brady linking up with WME -- which through IMG owns the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), of which Patriots owner Robert Kraft has a small ownership stake -- as a sign the 41-year-old may be retiring soon.

Tom Brady signing with a Hollywood agency is perhaps the biggest sign that the end of his NFL career is near. https://t.co/KfdsJc5TyW — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) August 1, 2019

But Brady has proven he can balance his playing career with entrepreneurial interests, and WME represents several other prominent athletes -- including Serena Williams, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant -- who are still playing their sport at a very high level.

