Report: Tom Brady roped into Dolphins’ alleged tampering scandal

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleged that owner Stephen Ross requested Flores meet with a “prominent quarterback” in 2019 despite it violating the NFL’s tampering rules.

That quarterback? It was the former New England Patriot, Tom Brady, according to the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad.

Flores alleged a meeting nearly took place between himself, Ross and the prominent quarterback in the lawsuit. The owner — despite Flores’ protests in 2019 — attempted to coordinate a surprise meeting in 2020. Brady was set to enter free agency in 2020 when he ultimately signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he played two seasons before retiring on Tuesday.

“Mr. Ross invited Mr. Flores onto a yacht for lunch. Shortly after he arrived, Mr. Ross told Mr. Flores that the prominent quarterback was ‘conveniently’ arriving at the marina. Obviously, Mr. Ross had attempted to ‘set up’ a purportedly impromptu meeting between Mr. Flores and the prominent quarterback,” per the lawsuit. “Mr. Flores refused the meeting and left the yacht immediately. After the incident, Mr. Flores was treated with disdain and held out as someone who was noncompliant and difficult to work with.”

Tom Brady was the quarterback Stephen Ross allegedly wanted Brian Flores to meet in an alleged yacht meeting before Brady was a free agent according to a league source — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) February 1, 2022

Patriots coach Bill Belichick is tangled in this lawsuit after sending a text exchange which was used as evidence. Brady, however, was not named in the lawsuit.

