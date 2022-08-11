Report: Tom Brady’s personal absence from Bucs to last ‘a few days’

Tom Brady is fine and the team is on board with his reasons for being absent. But it'll be a little bit before he's back. https://t.co/OkdVgjnRJa — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 11, 2022

As they prepare for their preseason opener, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving quarterback Tom Brady some time off for personal reasons.

Brady was excused from practice Thursday for the second time this week, and is expected to be away from the team for “a few days,” per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport says Brady is “fine,” and that the team is “on board with his reasons for being absent,” and Bucs head coach Todd Bowles already said the GOAT wouldn’t play in Saturday night’s exhibition game against the Miami Dolphins.

Bowles is expected to update Brady’s situation after Thursday’s joint practice with the Dolphins, as well.

