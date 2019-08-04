Report: Tom Brady and Patriots finalize a two-year contract extension worth $70 million

Jacob Camenker
NBC Sports Boston

Tom Brady was entering the final year of his contract in 2019. Many assumed that it would be a foregone conclusion that he would eventually re-sign with the New England Patriots, and it appears that was, indeed, the case.

According to ESPN's Field Yates, Brady and the Patriots finalizing a contract extension that "should be done soon." Yates first broke the news on Twitter.

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the extension will be for two years, taking Brady through 2021, and it will also raise his salary from $15 million this year to $23 million.

This development isn't surprising. Though Brady put the onus of an extension on Robert Kraft just a week ago, it never seemed likely that Brady was going to go anywhere else. Now, the two sides have a new deal and will continue the longest-standing relationship between an active quarterback and his team.

Brady is entering his age-42 season, but he has publicly stated that he wants to play until he is 45. And given that he is coming off a solid season (4,355 passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 11 interceptions) in which he helped lead the team to a Super Bowl, ensuring that he will be on the team past the 2019 season is a solid move for both he and the Patriots franchise.

Also, with Brady under contract for at least the next three years, the team can try their hand at developing fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham into a potential starting quarterback. If they can't get him to progress in that time, they can consider attempting to draft or sign a different successor to Brady. But having the veteran under contract gives them a few years to figure out who their successor may be.

UPDATE (1:57 p.m.): Ian Rapoport of NFL Network is reporting that Brady's deal is worth $70 million, adding $8 million to this year and two years worth $30-plus million in the next two seasons.

