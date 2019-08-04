Report: Tom Brady, Patriots agree to extension

When asked about a contract extension recently, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said he was “trying to do the best I can today and just let those things work themselves out.”

It sounds like those things have worked themselves out. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Brady and the Patriots have agreed to a deal that will extend his stay in New England beyond 2019.

Rapoport’s colleague Tom Pelissero reported in July that no deal was on the horizon for Brady, who is set to make $14 million in salary this season. Given the length and success of the relationship between Brady and the team, it’s not surprising that things came together since that point.

There are no details about the terms of the deal beyond that it is the “short-term deal” you’d expect the 42-year-old quarterback to be signing at this point in his career.