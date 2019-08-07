Report: Tom Brady not expected to play in Patriots-Lions preseason opener

If you tune into the New England Patriots' preseason opener expecting to see Tom Brady in action, prepare to be disappointed.

The 42-year-old quarterback isn't expected to play Thursday night against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported Wednesday.

Lest you think Brady is making another "statement" after his cryptic contract comments and recent real estate maneuverings: Brady hasn't played a Week 1 preseason game since 2015 and typically sits out at least two of the Patriots' four exhibition contests.

New England also has three other quarterbacks on the depth chart -- Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling and rookie Jarrett Stidham -- who also should see action Thursday night. Etling has taken occasional reps at wide receiver, so it will be interesting to see how the Patriots deploy him.

Kickoff for Patriots-Lions is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night.

