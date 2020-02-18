Report: Tom Brady may bypass tour, have teams come to him

The Patriots and Tom Brady are in a bit of a holding pattern at the moment, and until the Scouting Combine kicks off the unofficial/official tampering season, it’s likely to stay that way.

But when it’s time to make a decision about his future, the Patriots quarterback may forego one of the traditional trappings of free agency.

According to Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, when it comes time to talk to other teams Brady “may try to set up meetings at one location instead of creating a circus.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Of course, this is a fluid situation, and things can always change.

But having teams come to him is a novel approach, and one that perhaps only Brady can pull off. Even Peyton Manning hit the road when he was looking for a new team, visiting the Cardinals before choosing the Broncos in 2012.

There has been little normal or traditional about this situation, but having a number of teams coming to Brady with sales pitches would make for an interesting (and perhaps speedier) conclusion to what is already a saga.