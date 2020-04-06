When in Florida, do as Floridians do.

Tom Brady is wasting no time acclimating to his new surroundings after moving to Tampa last week following his free-agent deal with the Buccaneers.

The former New England Patriots quarterback has joined the Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Fla., according to Outside the Cut and USA TODAY's Golfweek.

Brady and his wife, Gisele, had been members of the prestigious Brookline Country Club since 2017 while Brady played in New England, and the Seminole Golf Club certainly isn't a step down.

The highly exclusive club, designed by Donald Ross in 1929, has called high-powered businessmen like Joseph P. Kennedy, Henry Ford II, Jack Chrysler and Robert Vanderbilt members over the years and was rated the No. 12 golf club in the country by Golf Digest in 2019.

The club is on Florida's east coast just north of West Palm Beach, about 200 miles from where Brady is residing in Derek Jeter's sprawling Tampa mansion.

We'd imagine Brady will find excuses to make the trip, though: He's an avid golfer who reportedly will play in an upcoming charity doubles match with Peyton Manning, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Looks like the 42-year-old has a new course to practice on as he settles into life outside New England.

Report: Tom Brady joined this exclusive Florida golf club after Tampa move originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston