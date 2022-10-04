Report: Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen hire divorce lawyers

The newspaper owned by the family who owns the sports media outlet that eventually will employ Tom Brady continues to break significant news about Brady’s personal life.

Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post reports that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have hired divorce lawyers.

The Post previously reported that marital discord caused Brady’s 11-day training-camp hiatus. CNN reported last month that Brady and Bundchen are “living separately.”

We addressed last month whether Brady’s private life is fair game. He seems to realize that the inherently public nature of his existence (and the extent to which he profits from that) makes everything proper for reporting and commentary. The apparent influence of any such turmoil on his football performance makes it more relevant to whatever Brady or the Buccaneers do in 2022, and whether he plays in 2023 or beyond.

Brady eventually will work for Murdoch’s Fox Sports as the No. 1 analyst for NFL games, at a reported salary (by the Post) of $37.5 million per year.

