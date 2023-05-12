Report: Tom Brady eyeing limited partnership with Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly deep in discussions with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady for a limited partnership with the franchise.

No, Brady isn’t expected to come out of retirement and play for the Raiders. So that’s one less worry off the table, Patriots fans. There won’t be a rematch between Brady and coach Bill Belichick in the 2023 season, when the Patriots visit the Death Star to take on the Raiders in October.

According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Adam Schefter, who reported the story on Friday, Brady’s involvement is expected to be “passive” with no actual influence over the team operations:

Discussions between the two sides have been going on for weeks and could soon be reaching a resolution, yet sources say it’s still an extremely sensitive and fluid negotiation. Brady’s investment is expected to be “passive,” a source with direct knowledge of the situation says, and he would not have any operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters.

Brady has a stake in the WNBA team, the Las Vegas Aces, which is predominantly owned by Raiders owner Mark Davis. So the two sides clearly already have a working relationship with one another.

It probably also helps that the Raiders’ coach. Josh McDaniels, was Brady’s longtime former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. There have also been a slew of former Patriots players that have suddenly found themselves joining the Raiders, including Chandler Jones, Jakobi Meyers, Jimmy Garoppolo and others.

One thing is certain: It doesn’t get any better than being tied to the hip with a proven winner like Brady, who will likely excel off the field as much as he has on it.

More Patriots News!

J.C. Jackson calls out Patriots, says he wants to 'pick off' Mac Jones Tom Brady makes appearance in epic Patriots schedule release video Tom Brady posts response to Patriots' home opener invite

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire