Report: Tom Brady expected to sign with Buccaneers

The biggest name in free agency is expected to land in Tampa Bay.

Six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback Tom Brady will sign with the Buccaneers barring anything unforeseen, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington.

The deal is believed to be roughly $30 million per year, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Brady, 42, is a free agent for the first time in his 20-year career. He announced earlier Tuesday that he would not be returning to the New England Patriots, the team that drafted him in 2000.

He'll replace Jameis Winston as the starting quarterback for the Buccaneers and join fellow future Hall of Famer Drew Brees in the NFC South, meaning the two will go head-to-head twice a year. Brees reportedly reached a two-year deal on Tuesday to stay with the Saints.

Tampa Bay hosts Super Bowl LV next season, meaning Brady could help the Bucs become the first host team to play in the Super Bowl.

