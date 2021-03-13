Once again, Tom Brady has done a favor for his team. Once again, he’ll nevertheless make more money that he previously was supposed to get.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Brady is “due” $41.075 million in 2021, with the remaining $8.925 million coming in 2022. It’s a grand total of $50 million over two years.

The short=term increase in cash nevertheless comes with cap savings, via the use of voidable years into which 2021 signing bonuses will be spread. Per Pelissero, Brady’s cap number will be $9.075 million, $19.3 million lower than what it would have been.

Obviously, this contract was far more complex than a so-called “simple restructuring” that would have reduced Brady’s $25 million in 2021 compensation to the minimum and converted the balance to a signing bonus. He’s somehow getting more while still generating more than $19 million in cap space.

We’re working on getting the full details and complete explanation on this one. Here’s one nugget we’ve managed to finagle so far: Of the $41.075 million Brady will earn in 2021, $15 million actually will be paid in 2022.

That automatically undercuts the impression that he’ll pocket more than $41 million in 2021. Even if he did, and even though that amount surpasses Dak Prescott‘s annual average on his new four-year deal, it’s important to remember that Prescott definitely will be paid $75 million before the end of the 2021 season.

Finally, it’s hard to imagine Brady not signing another new contract in 2022, if he indeed sticks around for a third season. Given the money the Bucs will make with Brady on the roster, the team won’t bat an eye at yet again giving him more — especially when he’s still far below the most that quarterbacks make.

Report: Tom Brady earns $41.075 million in 2021 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk