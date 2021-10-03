When a report emerged earlier today that the Patriots won’t stop Sunday night’s game if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady sets the all-time passing yardage record, it seemed plausible that Brady had requested that no big deal be made.

As explained by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, that’s exactly what happened.

Brady doesn’t want to stop the game. And it makes sense. He’ll have a hard enough time managing his emotions without the game coming to a halt to commemorate the setting of a record that, given his desire to play at least through 2022, may not be broken for a very long time.

Glazer also said that coach Bruce Arians recognizes that his biggest challenge will be keeping Brady calm. Glazer adds that things were anything but calm during the week, with a Super Bowl-level of intensity infiltrating practices. Thus, Arians probably needs to be thinking about more than keeping Brady calm. He needs the rest of his guys to not freak out.

Report: Tom Brady asked that game not be stopped after record originally appeared on Pro Football Talk