Report: Todd Gurley finally gets paid after public squabble with Rams over millions

Todd Gurley finally got his money.

The Atlanta Falcons running back called out his former employer in April, claiming the Los Angeles Rams hadn’t paid him what was due from his contract with the team.

@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 8, 2020

The Rams acknowledged that they owed him and other former players money, but contract technicalities prevented them from paying ex-players before a certain date. General manager Les Snead vowed “we're going to pay them.” Team owner Stan Kroenke is one of the wealthiest owners in all of sports with $8.3 billion, according to Forbes.

Former Rams linebacker Clay Matthews said that he was also due money and demanded interest. He apparently fell under the same contract stipulations as Gurley.

You and me both TG! 😤 Better get some interest with that too 📈 https://t.co/E8RIOhg7sH — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 9, 2020

Gurley: ‘I better have my money’

In May, Gurley doubled down on his demand, claiming the Rams still hadn’t paid him and were using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to withhold payment.

“All I know is, come June 1, I better have my money,” Gurley told “The Uninterrupted.”

June 1 came and went, and we hadn’t heard from Gurley on the subject again. That was until Monday.

Pro Football Talk spoke with Gurley and reports that he said he got paid the $5.05 million he was due. It didn’t arrive by his deadline, though. According to PFT, Gurley got paid on June 2.

Matthews still waiting?

As for Matthews? It appears that he’s still waiting on his check.

The Rams have not responded publicly to Matthews’ demand.

