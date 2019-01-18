Report: Todd Downing not expected to return to Vikings coaching staff

Tight ends coach Todd Downing is not expected to return with the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com.

Per the report, Downing had been offered two different roles to remain with the team moving forward and the door remains open for him to stay with the organization. However, Downing has been exploring different opportunities and is unlikely to stay with the Vikings.

Downing joined the Vikings in 2018 after being let go as offensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders after only season. He had previously two years as the team’s quarterbacks coach before getting the coordinator job under Jack Del Rio. Downing was let go as the Raiders looked to accommodate the Jon Gruden revival in Oakland.

It was represent the fifth straight year the Vikings have had a different tight ends coach should Downing depart. Clancy Barone was the tight ends coach in 2017 before being moved to the offensive line following the sudden death of Tony Sparano. Pat Shurmur held the position in 2016 before getting promoted to offensive coordinator midseason following the departure of Norv Turner. New Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski held the position in 2014 and 2015 during Mike Zimmer’s first two years as head coach in Minnesota.