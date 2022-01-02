Report: Todd Bowles speaks to Jags this week, Nathaniel Hackett will wait for interviews

The NFL now allows teams looking for new head coaches to interview assistants from other teams during the final two weeks of the regular season and a couple of coaches on the Jaguars’ list of candidates are reportedly taking different paths when it comes to such conversations.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will speak to the Jaguars this week. The interview will take place remotely and other Zoom interviews could be in place before the week is out.

The Jaguars also requested an interview with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, but Rapoport reports that he’s opted to wait until after the regular season for any interviews. Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has also opted not to interview for head coaching openings during the season.

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson interviewed with the team last week and the current list of candidates also includes Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, and former Colts and Lions head coach Jim Caldwell.

