Report: Titans have zero new positive coronavirus cases for first time in a week

Report: Titans have zero new positive coronavirus cases

It's been a rough week-plus stretch for the Tennessee Titans, but the organization finally received some good news on Monday.

Tennessee had zero new positive coronavirus cases on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It was the first time in seven days the Titans went through an entire round of testing without one new positive case.

The Titans were the first team in the NFL to experience a coronavirus outbreak, as the team has had 20 members (10 players, 10 personnel members) test positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 24.

Tennessee's Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was postponed until Week 7, while the Titans' Week 5 matchup with the Buffalo Bills is also in jeopardy. The Titans need to have zero new positive tests on Tuesday before the team facility can reopen.

The Titans were not the only team to have positive tests this past week, as both the Patriots and Chiefs had one player do so. The NFL moved New England's Week 4 matchup with Kansas City from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening as a result.