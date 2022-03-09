Report: Titans won’t tender Derick Robertson

The Titans re-signed linebacker Harold Landry on Tuesday and his return may have helped the team make up its mind about another player at the position.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will not tender Derick Roberson with a contract. Roberson was set for restricted free agency, but will now become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year.

Roberson joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and had three sacks in his three appearances as a rookie. He had nine tackles and a forced fumble in eight games the next season before posting 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks in five 2021 games.

The Titans also have linebackers Jayon Brown, Rashaan Evans, Ola Adeniyi, and Nick Dzubnar on track for unrestricted free agency next week.

