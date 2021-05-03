Report: Titans weren’t only team to medically clear Caleb Farley

The Tennessee Titans were able to land a top-notch talent late in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft when Virginia Tech product and cornerback Caleb Farley fell to them at No. 22 overall.

Farley’s fall was expected, as a pair of back surgeries — one as recently as March — led to fears about his long-term viability. Without those concerns, Farley could have easily been a top-10 pick.

Just in case you thought the Titans went rogue in medically clearing Farley just so they could take him in the first round, it turns out that was not the case.

Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky reported on Friday that three other teams he spoke to admitted they had also medically cleared the 22-year-old, although he didn’t say which teams those were.

Execs/coaches with three other teams told me their franchises medically cleared Caleb Farley. Small sample but doesn’t appear #Titans were some sort of outliers in considering the CB’s back to be OK. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) April 30, 2021

After picking Farley, general manager Jon Robinson made it clear that the team did its due diligence on his injury issues and were comfortable with what they were told by team doctors and the trainers at Virginia Tech.

#Titans' Robinson: Our medical staff has dealt with a lot of injuries. They feel confident. We talked to Farley many times. He says he feels great. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 30, 2021

#Titans' Robinson: We spent time with Caleb, got the medicals on him, talked to trainers at Va. Tech, got detailed breakdown of what he's been doing, how he's attacked things. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) April 30, 2021

During an interview with Kayla Anderson of WKRN, Farley reiterated that he has gotten nothing but positive feedback from doctors and medical experts who have looked at his situation.

“Every doctor and medical expert that I’ve talked to and that has reviewed my imaging has given me positive feedback. Huge reward, little risk,” added Farley.

Only time will tell just how well Farley holds up in the NFL, but it’s a chance the Titans had to take because he really is that promising of a player.

