Report: Titans were in touch with DeAndre Hopkins during Pats visit

The Tennessee Titans brought DeAndre Hopkins in for a visit last Sunday and Monday, and by all accounts the meeting between the two sides went well, with Hopkins also taking a liking to Nashville.

After wrapping up things with Tennessee earlier in the week, Hopkins made his next free-agent visit to the New England Patriots on Wednesday and Thursday, and posted a picture showing he was in the team’s facility.

During his visit with the Pats, the Titans did their best to stay in Hopkins’ mind, as the team reportedly kept communicating with the veteran wide receiver throughout, according to MMQB’s Albert Breer.

Breer added that the Titans visit went really well, too, and that Hopkins was communicating with Tennessee yesterday during his visit with the Patriots — Dakota Randall (@DakRandall) June 16, 2023

As of right now, the Titans’ only competition for Hopkins is the Patriots, but the expectation is the 31-year-old will meet with other teams as he takes his time making a decision about where he’ll ultimately land, a process that is expected to continue until training camp next month.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire