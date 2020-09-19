Report: Titans’ Vic Beasley will not play in Week 2 vs. Jaguars

Despite getting in a pair of full practices to finish off the week, it appears Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Vic Beasley will not play in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Per Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, Beasley will not be making his much-anticipated debut, and instead will be inactive for the second straight week.

Like last week, Beasley (knee) is on the injury report, however, unlike last week Beasley was a full participant in practice during the final session prior to the game, as opposed to being limited ahead of the Week 1 contest.

We can’t say for sure what’s going on, and at this point with everything that has transpired with Beasley, it could literally be anything.

An educated guess would be that Beasley simply isn’t ready to take the field, either because of a lack of knowledge of the defense, poor conditioning, or perhaps both.

Clearly it isn’t injury-related or else he wouldn’t have been full each of the past two days. Whatever the case may be, it looks like we’ll be waiting another week to see Beasley take the field in a Titans uniform.

Some potentially good news is that fellow outside linebacker, Derick Roberson, might make his 2020 debut after logging full practices the entire week. He’d be the fourth outside linebacker if he suits up and Beasley is inactive, which is one more than the team carried into Denver.

Tennessee also has an option on the practice squad in training camp standout Wyatt Ray, who is one of the team’s four protected players.

