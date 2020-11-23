Report: Titans’ Ty Sambrailo ‘most likely’ out for season

The Tennessee Titans may have lost left tackle Ty Sambrailo for the rest of the season after he suffered an injury during the Week 11 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

According to Titans beat writer Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are expecting that Sambrailo will at least be out for the “long-term” but that he’ll “most likely” miss the remainder of the 2020 campaign.

“The team is expecting that left tackle Ty Sambrailo, who replaced Lewan after he tore his ACL Oct. 18 against Houston, is out long-term, most likely for the remainder of the season.”

Sambrailo, who was already filling in admirably for left tackle Taylor Lewan after he tore his ACL in Week 6, limped off the field during the fourth quarter with an undisclosed injury and never returned.

This is yet another big blow to a Titans team that is dealing with a slew of injuries already and also lost inside linebacker Jayon Brown to a season-ending elbow injury suffered on Sunday.

Swing tackle David Quessenberry will more than likely be the replacement moving forward, as he finished the game versus the Ravens at left tackle.

Of course, the Titans have Isaiah Wilson in the fold as well, but chances are he still isn’t ready to step into a major role. However, his ability to step in just in case another injury occurs becomes even more important.

