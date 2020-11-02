Report: Titans trading for Chargers DB Desmond King
The Titans are reportedly making a much-needed addition to their secondary, as the team is trading for Chargers defensive back, Desmond King, according to multiple reports. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report the deal, which has the Titans sending a sixth-round pick to the Chargers in exchange for the former All-Pro, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This amounts to a huge addition for the Titans, a team that sports one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. King has posted an impressive overall PFF grade of 74.0 this season and has experience playing in the slot.