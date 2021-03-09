Report: Titans trade Isaiah Wilson to Dolphins, swap late-round picks

Sources: The #Dolphins traded for #Titans 1st round OT Isaiah Wilson, with a swap of picks completing the deal. A fresh start for Wilson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

The Tennessee Titans have reportedly found a taker for 2020 first-round pick and offensive tackle, Isaiah Wilson.

According to multiple reports, the Titans are sending Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for Miami’s 2021 seventh-round pick.

And so ends Wilson’s tumultuous tenure in Nashville that lasts just one season. Now, the Georgia product will look to get a fresh start in Miami after running into a slew of issues during his rookie season.

Considering the circumstances, this trade is somewhat of a win for the Titans even though they basically got nothing in return, as their relationship with Wilson looked to be too far gone at this point.

Tennessee will now be able to wipe the money owed to Wilson off the books instead of having to eat it, which would have been the alternative had they cut him, something that seemed inevitable. And, considering Tennessee is strapped for cash this offseason, the ability to deal Wilson became even more important.

However, it’s hard to give Titans general manager Jon Robinson any brownie points, with the team now having officially wasted a first-round pick.

With the added pick, the Titans now have eight locked in, with a ninth pick projected to come via a compensatory selection.